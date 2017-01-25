Bethesda has announced that its Prey reboot is to be released on 5 May 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The sci-fi shooter was announced last June during the publisher's E3 2016 press conference and is a reboot of the 2006 Xbox 360 title.

To mark the announcement, Bethesda and developer Arkane Studios have released a new gameplay trailer highlighting the game's unsettling tone of psychological horror and offering a better idea of the game's story.

An official synopsis reads: "When you awaken aboard Talos I, an immense space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032, you find yourself as the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong.

"The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities to defeat the Typhon alien."

A post on Bethesda's blog, added further details, revealing that protagonist Morgan Yu is VP, director of research for TranStar Corporation aboard Talos I. His research involves the creation of Neuromods derived from the Typhon alien, which grants humans alien abilities. One such ability is mimic, which we see both alien enemies and Yu utilise in the trailer, allowing them to transform into pretty much any object aboard the station.

The game is a shooter in a similar in style and set-up to Irrational's 2007 classic BioShock, tasking players with adapting to the game's atmospheric environment while upgrading and crafting new items and abilities.

The first Prey, developed by Human Head Studios and published by 2K Games, was a more traditionally linear first-person shooter set on an enormous alien space ship called The Sphere, which hovered over Earth. A sequel was planned with Human Head leading development once more but publishing duties now in the hands of new IP owners Bethesda. Players would have played a bounty hunter on an alien world, but the game never game to fruition and eventually this new game took its place.

Alongside the release date announcement, Bethesda also confirmed a pre-order bonus that includes a unique shotgun and items to ease player progress in the single-player story.

