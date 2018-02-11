Better Call Saul ended its season 3 with a major tragedy in June 2017, leaving fans eager to know what happens next. But fans will have to wait longer for Better Call Saul season 4 to return with reports stating that the hit show is unlikely to kick off until at least fall 2018.

All the first three seasons of the Breaking Bad spin-off premiered on AMC in the first half of the year, with the first two seasons airing in February 2015 and 2016 respectively, and the last season airing in April 2017.

Executive producer Thomas Schnauz confirmed the delay to Gold Derby and said that this new schedule will be maintained for all the upcoming seasons. "We do come back in September and as long as the show continues, we're going to hit that September mark every year," he noted.

The upcoming season will pick up after the dramatic events of the season 3 finale, which saw Jimmy's brother Chuck apparently die in a house fire. Filming for the new episodes is currently underway.

Co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould tweeted a picture of first slate back in January this year and wrote, "We are..... rolling!!! #BetterCallSaul #Season4 #ABQ." The clapperboard confirms that Minkie Spiro will direct the first episode, with cinematographer Marshall Adams set to steer the show's look.

Recently, executive producer Vince Gilligan spoke to The AV Club, and shared details on what is next in store for Jimmy McGill in season 4.

He said: "Every year gets us closer to Jimmy McGill becoming Saul Goodman, and this year will be no different. The worlds of Jimmy and Saul are coming together, and therefore it stands to reason the worlds of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad are overlapping deeper and deeper into one another as well."

According to the producer, Jimmy will set off on an "emotional ride" in season 4. "There's some fascinating stuff coming. The show gets darker this season. I think it's still going to have moments of humour and those fun Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill moments—I don't know that they'll ever go away completely. But as you would expect from the end of season three, Jimmy's in for quite an emotional ride," Gilligan told the outlet.

When asked if Chuck is actually dead in season 4, the EP played coy and teased, "As any fan of Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul knows, with our chronologically elastic form of storytelling that we employ, it's very possible to see characters who are dead in the present or long since deceased. You just never know when someone's going to pop up again. Very possible, we'll see Charles McGill again."