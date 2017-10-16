Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy are definitely the moment's cutest celebrity mother-daughter duo on the Internet. The singer shared a series of photos and videos of the two on her official website from her creative director Todd Tourso's wedding back in August in New Orleans.

The series, captioned, "Todd's Wedding", included two black and white photos of the 36-year-old and her five-year-old daughter posing for the camera showing off peace signs and looking ultra cool.

In another video, the mother of three, and Blue twirl around, Beyonce in a black long-sleeved dress and her eldest wearing a teal-coloured frock and black flats.

At one point of the reception, a group of guests joined Bey and Blue in doing the signature Single Ladies hand move.

Fans were delighted to get an update of the eldest of the Beyonce-Jay-Z kids but called on the singer to share more photos of her twins Rumi and Sir. "Why don't you ever post pictures of your twins," one person commented on Instagram.

Queen B has been keeping busy these days, lending her voice to various philanthropic causes. She released a new video for her single Freedom in time for International Day of the Girl Child. She also teamed up with J Balvin and Willy William on the remix of Spanish song Mi Gente to raise funds for the natural disaster victims of Puerto Rico.

While she has been focusing on her music these days, it is not like the acting offers are not piling up. Recently, Beauty and the Beast Director Bill Condon revealed that he tried to get the Lemonade singer to join the cast of his live-action musical but did not feel the part was suited for the music icon. "I even tried to get her into Beauty and the Beast," he told Yahoo Entertainment, "but it wasn't a big enough part. She would have been a good feather duster."