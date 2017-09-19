Blue Ivy has earned legions of new fans after Beyonce shared a snap of her five-year-old daughter wearing $745 (£551) glittered Christian Louboutin Heels.

In a series of pictures and a video montage shared with her 106m followers – ahead of her a date night with husband Jay-Z – the formation hitmaker continued to show off her post-baby curves in a floral pussy-bow Balenciaga top and tight trousers.

With her hair worn in loose waves, she accessorised her outfit with pink-tinted galsses, a $3500 Naga dragon Gucci bag and, of course, her Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies glittered pink pumps.

Queen Bey welcomed twins Rumi and Sir via C-section on 13 June at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She introduced her new additions to the world exactly one month later via Instagram.

Members of the Beyhive soon flocked to the comment section in droves to compliment her appearance "Unmatched," one commenter wrote, while another added: "This women has given birth to three children and STILL has a flawless body."

However eye-eyed fans also noticed a snap of her five-year-old daughter Blue playing dress up in her mother's shoes as she appeared to be getting ready for bed. She opted for a more dressed down look by pairing the designer heels it with pink printed pyjamas as she attempted to walk around.

It didn't take long for her to steal her mother's thunder with one person writing: "Love how extra she is."

Another person said: "The pic of Blue standing behind Jay in her those heels is errthang."

A third revealed that the post had left them emotional saying: "I may or may not started tearing up seeing Blue in your heels."

Other commentators gushed over the 36-year-old singer's bond with her daughter. "Beautiful and that blue part got me," one person said, while another added: "Cute, beautiful , funny mommy blue ivy is like diamond show us youre twin"