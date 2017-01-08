Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally met Beyonce and Jay Z in an attempt to end the ongoing feud between the two famous families, months after the rapper's meltdown. Both couples reportedly wanted to bury the hatchet in the meeting, which was summoned by Jay Z.

"Jay reached out to Kanye because he wanted to put an end to the bad blood. The situation was festering and just getting worse, and Jay wanted to try and bring about a resolution," a source told HollywoodLife.

However, considering the constant rants by the Pablo hitmaker against the hip hop mogul and his pop diva wife, it does not seem like they would be friends as they were again. "The meeting was awkward, to say the least, and it's doubtful they're ever going to be best buddies, but at least the latest drama is behind them now," the source said.

The situation is understandable as the 39-year-old Famous rapper said things against the music power couple, not once but twice. His stage rant had fuelled rumours that the once family-friends had turned enemies.

The discord between them came to light after Kanye accused Jay Z and Beyonce of not meeting his wife to support her emotionally after the Paris robbery incident. Weeks after that, the rapper accused Jay Z and his wife of plotting to harm him.

HollywoodLife claimed that Kanye apologised for his damaging words. "Kanye sort of apologized for running his mouth off, in typical Kanye way – but Jay wasn't really looking for apologies, he knows Kanye better than to expect one. Plus, Jay knows what a tough time Kanye has been going through and Jay just wants to get back on good terms together and move on."