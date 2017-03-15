Largely due to Adele's triumph at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Beyonce's bid to surpass bluegrass singer Alison Krauss to become the female artist with the most Grammy wins ever was unsuccessful.

Fans may recall that Adele reluctantly accepted the coveted best album award after the pair faced off in the top three categories, telling the star-studded crowded that it was clear that her rival had been overlooked once again. "I can't possibly accept this award. I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful, but Beyonce is the artist of my life".

Despite edging Queen B with 27 awards, Krauss doesn't consider the Single Ladies songstress a threat because she believes that the songstress is more deserving of the crown. Jay Z's wife has a total of 22 previous wins.

"All I know is Beyonce is one of the most beautiful, talented, amazing people I've ever seen in my life," she told the BBC.

"If she gets my title, it is well-deserved. She's much more deserving than I could ever be! She's amazing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Krauss revealed that critically-acclaimed comeback album Windy City was almost fraughted she developed dysphonia. Recalling how her voice abandoned her said: "Your throat will tighten up. It's like you're singing through a little teeny straw. It drives you crazy."

She sought professional help after the added the condition became her stumbling block, often causing her send her team home from the studio."I've never worked less on something for so long," she jokes – but for someone whose voice is their career, the situation was infuriating.

"I didn't feel like it was permanent because my musical hero growing up, Tony Rice, had the same issue – but it was incredibly annoying."