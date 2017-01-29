Pop superstar Beyonce and rapper husband Jay Z are reportedly expecting their second child, as friends close to the power couple insist a pregnancy announcement will be made "soon".

Speculation began on Friday (January 27), after a leaked teaser video for Ivy Park clothing range appeared to show Beyonce flaunting a baby bump.

The video was swiftly deleted, but a fan site for the former Destiny's Child star, Formation, went on to claim it has exclusive confirmation of the pregnancy, albeit from undisclosed sources.

"We can EXCLUSIVELY CONFIRM that Beyonce is PREGNANT with her second child. That's why her team deleted the new Ivy Park ad," read a tweet.

The new baby would become the younger sibling to 5-year-old Blue Ivy and may help to end speculation over the state of the 35-year-old's marriage, a central theme of her critically acclaimed 2016 album, Lemonade

And now Hollywood Life have lent further weight to the speculation after an insider warned to expect an announcement "very soon".

"Everyone in Beyonce's inner circle is keeping quiet when it comes to the pregnancy rumours, which is unusual because normally they would just deny them outright.

"When there's been pregnancy stories before everyone has just laughed them off, but this time round there's a noticeable silence on the subject, which makes me think it's true," stated the source.

"There's no doubting that Beyonce has been wearing a lot of baggy, over-sized clothing recently, and that's so not like her usually — and everyone in her crowd knows how much she and Jay would like another baby.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there's an announcement very soon."

The pregnancy rumours come as Beyonce prepares to resume taking her Formation tour on the road throughout 2017, headlining the Coachella festival in the Colorado desert over two consecutive weekends in April.

Now in its 18th year, Beyonce becomes only the second female artist to headline the event following in Scandinavian icon Björk, who played the festival in 2002 and 2007.