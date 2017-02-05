Beyoncé is expected to go ahead with her live performances at Coachella despite being six months pregnant.

The R&B superstar made the shock announcement last week that she is expecting twins, posting a series of photos of herself with her expanding baby bump on display.

While fans shared Beyonce's joy at her baby news, the pregnancy reports left her Coachella performances in April in doubt. However, sources close to the star insist that the mother-to-be intends to go ahead with the live shows but will be inviting two guest artists to join her onstage.

According to TMZ, both acts — one of whom is signed to her husband Jay Z's Roc Nation label — have committed to joining the superstar on stage for the eagerly anticipated performances in Indio, California on 15 and 22 April.

The 35-year-old, who already has a daughter Blue Ivy, 5, with Jay-Z, will be at least six months pregnant when she appears at Coachella.

However, organisers are taking no chances and, in the event that Beyonce should be forced to pull out of her headline slot, have taken out an insurance policy.

According to one policy, obtained by TMZ, the insurance company will pay the fee of the singer for 'incapacity', which typically includes complications from a high-risk pregnancy Mail Online reports.

Beyonce ' broke the internet' when she posted a pregnant snapshot of herself surrounded by foliage, on her Instagram account on Wednesday (1 February) announcing her pregnancy. The image became the most viewed Instagram photo on social media ever.

A caption to the photo read: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

The next day the Formation star shared several more images from her glamorous pregnancy photo shoot on her official website, which saw her posing with her daughter and swimming underwater.

Speaking to IBTimes UK at the British Asian Trust dinner, music producer Naughty Boy, who worked with the singer on their hit song Runnin', said he was delighted to hear her baby news.

"She's the best mum in the world. I need to text her. I'm so happy for her," he said.

If she performs at Coachcella , Beyonce will be only the second female headline act since the start of the festival back in 1999. She follows Björk, who performed in 2002 and 2007.