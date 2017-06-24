Days after news broke that Beyonce had given birth to her twins, rumours swirled about the health and name of the babies. However, the songstress' choreographer scotched the rumours saying he does "know a lot more than most people".

"But I can't talk about it. I even know the names! But they have to be the people who announce it," Frank Gatson Jr. told Us Weekly dismissing reports that previously claimed that the newborns – a boy and a girl – are named Shawn and Bae after their parents.

Gaston has worked with Queen Bey for her famous songs, Crazy In Love, Single Ladies and Run The World (Girls). "I love Beyonce," he added.

The 35-year-old Lemonade singer and her husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins early this week. The news was later confirmed by the singing diva's father Mathew Knowles although the parents are yet to announce it officially.

Speculation regarding the health of the newborns swirled when TMZ claimed the doctors were not comfortable about discharging the babies due to "minor issues" with their health.

On 22 June, Hollywood Life claimed that the Carters were thrilled to bring their babies home as doctors had approved their release. "Beyonce is happy and relieved she finally left the hospital with her new twins late Tuesday after a week in the hospital. JAY-Z is also doing well and happy as their doctors approved the release of the newborns after receiving extra care post-delivery. They are now all healthy and doing well," a source told the website.

The music moghul, who shares daughter Blue Ivy with his famous wife, was reportedly spotted entering the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles where the Drunk In Love singer gave birth to her babies.

Queen Bey's sister Solange Knowles was also spotted at the hospital.

However, it appears her mother Tina Knowles was trying hard to keep the baby news a secret and chose not to post anything about it on social media. Unlike her ex-husband, she posted news of events she was attending and not about the newest members of the family.

"At the Power Premeire tonight (it was awesome) We went to support our friend friend the talented Shane Johnson he plays detective Cooper Saxe. Amazing actor and his beautiful talented actress wife Keiley are both teachers (and) former students at Richards acting school RLS studios," she captioned her latest image that shows her posing with her husband.