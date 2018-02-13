Mathew Knowles has opened up about the most notorious elevator fight in showbiz history.

The 66-year-old talent manager discussed the famous row between his youngest daughter Solange Knowles and Jay-Z following the 2014 Met Gala when Beyoncé calmly looked on next to them.

It later turned out that it was all over Jay-Z's infidelity, which he touched upon on his latest record 4:44.

But now, Beyoncé's father has discussed the altercation during a televised chat on Good Morning Britain today (13 February), after being quizzed by Kate Garraway.

The 50-year-old presenter said: "When you witness things like Solange, 31, in the elevator seemingly attacking Jay-Z and reported marriage problems – is it hard as a parent to step back?"

Knowles responded: "It's always hard for a parent to let go. I felt the same way when I was growing up, I didn't want to be under my parents' nest so I understand that.

"I hope, and I feel very calm and comfortable about this, that they've been given the tools to be successful.

"Are they going to make mistakes? Absolutely. But mistakes are a reason to grow. I'm more concerned about the racism and colourism," he added.

Knowles recently sparked a colourism debate by declaring that his eldest child Beyonce is only enjoying great success because of her "light skin".

He told Ebony magazine: "When it comes to black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids, and what do they all have in common?"

When the interviewer asked if it was because they had lighter skin, Knowles responded: "Do you think that's an accident?"

Speaking about his new tome, Racism: From the Eyes of a Child, on GMB, he reaffirmed his previous comments, stating: "I've been in the music industry for 25 years. When I made that statement, I was speaking specifically as our radio is in America.

"We have urban radio and we have pop radio. When we look at pop radio we can look, I don't use Beyoncé or Solange my younger daughter, I really talk about Mariah Carey and others, Rihanna, that it's just a known fact, if we look over the last ten years, and we look at colourism – which is discrimination based on the shade of colour – it's a fact.

"It's a fact that Beyoncé or any of the other artists, Alicia Keys, I can go on and on, a shade of colour does make a difference in pop radio."

When asked if Beyonce's skin colour made a difference to her overall career, he added: "When talking in my book, I'm speaking specifically in the US pop radio, which is majority white.

"That's what pop radio is. It's a cross over when most African American artists go from R&B urban radio to pop radio.

"And that's a fact. Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, JLo, all of those extremely talented. It would be just ludicrous to think that Beyoncé's talent doesn't take her above heights and levels, but it's also true, absolutely, that colourism and shade of colour is a fact. You can't deny it. You can't argue facts."