Bianca Jagger joined the #March4Women event in London on Sunday (5 March) which aimed at highlighting the injustice of gender inequality.

The human rights advocate said: "I'm joining #March4Women because the hour has come: to end violence against women and girls, eliminate discrimination and end the culture of impunity. An equal, fairer world is within our reach. We have made great progress for women's rights since the suffragettes fought for our right to vote. However, the battle is far from over."

People in their thousands, according to the Women's Equality Party, started to march at 12pm from City Hall in London and made their way across Tower Bridge.

Emmeline Pankhurst's great-granddaughter, Dr Helen Pankhurst, was at the march, called on women to stand up for their rights. She said the famous suffragette would have been "horrified" by ­ Donald Trump , and urges that following his election, it's more vital than ever that women stand together.

"I think Emmeline, like most of us today, would have been horrified that a man who has bragged about assaulting women, and whose ­policies are regressive in terms of internationalism and feminism, has become the most powerful man in the world."

Speakers at the event include London Mayor Sadiq Khan who said: "I am a proud feminist in City Hall. Will be first ever mayor to walk with #March4Women."

Annie Lennox led a rousing rendition of Glory Glory Alleluia and suggested that Donald Trump's "locker room talk" had acted as a catalyst to empower women.

Other speakers at the march included Syrian refugee Muzoon Almellehan, Malala Fund campaigner for girls' education, who spoke of the challenges faced all over the world today by refugee women and girls.

A singalong was led by former Spice Girl Melanie C, VV Brown, Kate Nash and Natasha Bedingfield.

Organisers for the march, CARE International, stated on its website, "we believe we can achieve gender equality if we join together to stand up and speak out. CARE International's #March4Women brings people together to end the injustice of gender inequality, and help make a more equal world – for everyone."

There were also live performances from Billy Bragg, Laura Mvula, Beth Orton and Emeli Sandé.

Labour MP Emily Thornberry who was at the march tweeted: "We came, we spoke, we sang, we danced, we marched #March4Women It rained a bit – but we didn't care. This is what feminists look like."