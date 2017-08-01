Bibiano Fernandes will defend his bantamweight title for the seventh time as he takes on American Andrew Leone in the main event of ONE Championship's Kings and Conquerers event at the Cotai Arena in Macau on Saturday (5 August).

Fernandes (20-3 record in MMA) has been undefeated ever since joining the Singapore-based promotion in 2012 and last defended his title against Reece McLaren at ONE Championship: Age of Domination back in December 2016.

His opponent will be the 27-year-old Leone (8-2 record in MMA), who trains at the renowned Bali MMA gym in Indonesia. Leone boasts eight wins in his last nine professional fights including an unbeaten three straight wins under the ONE banner.

"Andrew Leone is a worthy competitor. He will be a good challenge for my career," Fernandes told IB Times UK. "I plan to leave the cage still champion with the belt around my waist. It is an honor for me to defend my title in front of all the fans in Asia."

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, there will be a flyweight unification title bout as current champion Kairat Akhmetov takes on interim titleholder Adriano Moraes.

A rematch of their fight back in November 2015, Akhmetov (20-0 record in MMA) will be hoping to emerge victorious once again after his split decision win over Moraes (15-2 record in MMA) in the first encounter.

Moraes, however, will be looking for revenge, having lost his title to "The Kazakh". Following his loss to Akhmetov, Moraes went on to defeat Eugene Toquero via a brabo choke before triumphing over Tilek Batyrov with a rear-naked choke to become interim champion in August 2016.

Where to watch live

The main card event starts at 1.30pm BST. Live coverage of the fight in the UK is available on Premier Sports. The fight can also be live streamed via One Championship's official website for a $9.99 (£7.50) fee. Click here for the link.

Main Card Event