Actress Kaley Cuoco has been quite open about her boyfriend Karl Cook on social media. The Big Bang Theory star shared a photo of herself along with the professional equestrian on Instagram, where the two are seen smiling and hugging.

In the post she wrote, "When you realize your cheeks haven't stopped hurting #thisguy thank you @claudcraig for capturing a little bit of magic." Cuoco met the professional rider at a horse show in early 2016, and the couple have been inseparable since.

The actress also shared a cute photo of her pet dogs on 17 January. The image features three pets posing for the camera. She captioned the image, "3 little piggies @the_pet_handler."

On 8 January, Cuoco attended the Golden Globes after party with Cook, where she sported a silver gown. The two spent Christmas and New Year's together in New Zealand.

An E! Online report previously stated that Kaley is "super smitten" and has fallen "head over heels" in love with Cook. A source told the website, "They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always travelling with him. It's not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she's going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten."

Speaking about Cook, she told The Talk host Sharon Osbourne, "I am so happy... I can't stop smiling, life is so, so good. We met at a horse show, I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be."

"He's an amazing rider, amazing equestrian, and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs ... It's been lovely," the actress continued.