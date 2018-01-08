The Big Bang Theory has leapt into the TV and into fans' heart since its premiere in 2007, but all things must come to an end. Actor Johnny Galecki recently hinted that the CBS show may end after season 12.

Galecki, who plays Leonard Hofstadter on the show, said at Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on 6 January, "The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we're all going to be very sad when that day comes.

"But I think at this point everyone's very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families," he further teased of the ending.

CBS renewed the show until season 12 in March 2016, and the hit sitcom is currently in the middle of its 11th season. The 42-year-old stars alongside Kaley Cuoco (Penny Hofstadter), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Simon Helberg (Howard Wollowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Koothrappali), Melissa Rauch ( Bernadette )and Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler).

Previously, actor Kunal Nayyar also hinted about the show's ending after season 12. He told Digital Spy, "I mean, no-one wants to see an old, fat Raj. I don't know if season 12's going to be the last season – those decisions are not up to me – but I do know for a fact that we have less [episodes to come] than we've already had.

"I'm not saying it's the end after season 12, but we know that this incredible, special thing is going to come to an end, and sooner rather than later. So I think all of us [in the cast] are at least beginning to feel a little bit nostalgic about the time we've had," Nayyar added.

Actor Jim Parsons also hinted at the show wrapping up after season 12. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in September 2017, the actor had said, "Who knows what the future holds, but let's say it ends in two more years. Let's say that's it. There's no way, as an actor, I'm going to feel anything other than: 'We left that all on the table.' It's been a wonderful ride. I'm fulfilled in so many ways."