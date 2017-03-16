Kaley Cuoco's boyfriend Karl Cook visited The Big Bang Theory sets and the Penny actress took to social media to share several pictures of his visit. Cuoco is currently filming season 10 of the hit CBS comedy.

The 31-year- old actress shared a hilarious photo of Cook with her ex-boyfriend and TV husband Johnny Galecki, trying to kiss each other on the couch. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Ummmmmm then this happened @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! @mrtankcook"

Kaley and Galecki dated for two years while working on The Big Bang Theory together. The Wedding Ringer actress spoke about their romance in a Cosmopolitan interview back in 2014: "It took a minute, a bit of awkwardness. By the grace of God, we became best buddies and moved on in such an elegant way. He's one of my closest friends."

Cuoco also posted a photo of herself cuddling and kissing Cook in the show's iconic couch. She captioned the image as, "Can you tell I ❤when this guy comes to visit me at work?! @mrtankcook."

This is surely an adorable picture, but fans were quick to point that the Cook is sitting in Sheldon's spot. One user commented, "He's in Sheldon's spot." Another user said, "This is Sheldon's spot . You two are so cute." Jim Parson's nerdy character has placed this location "in a state of eternal dibs", and has little tolerance for anybody who tries to sit there in the show.

Kaley and Cook met at a horse show in 2016 and have been dating ever since. They have made several red carpet appearances as a couple and are very much in love.

Speaking to host on CBS chat showThe Talk, Cuoco revealed that their mutual love of horses brought them closer together. She said, "I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be. He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human.We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that."