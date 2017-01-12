The Big Bang Theory season 10 will take a break this Thursday and return with all-new episodes next week, 19 January at 8pm EST on CBS Network. Episode 13 is titled, The Romance Recalibration, where Penny will accuse her husband Leonard Hofstadter of taking her granted.

The summary for the upcoming episode teases a trouble in paradise for Leonard and Penny. The description states, "Penny thinks that Leonard takes her for granted so she takes Amy on her spa weekend instead of Leonard.

According to a leaked description for the episode, Penny daydreams about Leonard preparing a romantic dinner of flowers, wine, and pizza bagels and gets disappointed to see her husband sitting on the couch in his underwear playing video games.

The report goes on to say that during a girls night-out in Amy's apartment, Penny tells the group that Leonard has stopped trying working on their marriage. Later she fights with Leonard and decides to take Amy to her spa weekend instead of him. Sheldon and Leonard drive to the spa to set things right.

Previously, CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller gave fans an update about The Big Bang Theory season 11, and the actor's contracts renewal. Actors Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki – who play Sheldon, Penny and Leonard in the CBS comedy– contract expire after the 10th season.

Geller told Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, "We are in negotiations, but it is definitely business as usual. We are guardedly optimistic that we will make a deal." When asked if the show could continue without any of the three lead actors, Geller said, "We want to get them all back. That's the goal."