The Big Bang Theory returns with all-new episodes this Monday (9 October) at 8pm EST on CBS Network, where Sheldon Cooper will fret over picking a wedding date and Rajesh will compete with Stuart to win the heart of Bernadette's new coworker.

Episode 3 is titled, The Relaxation Integration, and the official synopsis reads as follows:

As Sheldon stresses about picking a wedding date, Amy tries to convince him he has a more laid-back side. Also, Koothrappali and Stuart compete to win the heart of Bernadette's new coworker, Ruchi.

Click here to watch the episode via live stream online. You can also click here to watch it online (link available only in the US).

A promo for the episode opens with Sheldon discussing his wedding date with his friends while playing cards. He tells everyone, "I have sent you all a save the date email." Penny chimes in and asks, "Exciting! Have you guys picked a date?"

But Sheldon explains that he has picked 80 dates and adds, "I need you all to save them all until we narrow it down." Amy argues saying, "I thought we agreed on June 15th?" but her fiancee argues saying that the date is a day after flag day.

Howard then asks Sheldon to pick one date, but the physicist argues, "It's not just a date, its a textbook optimisation problem. There is a perfect date, just like there is a perfect room temperature and a perfect dessert."

In a second promo for the episode, Sheldon explains to Amy that he is frustrated that he can't find a perfect date.

Amy suggests that he relax and kick back a little. "I am just saying that maybe there is a part of you deep down that wants to relax a little," Amy says, but Sheldon is not interested in her suggestion.