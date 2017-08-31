The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco shared some interesting details about the season 11 plot and teased a possible Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler wedding.

Cuoco spoke to Entertainment Tonight about TBBT season 11 as she hosted an event at Panera Bread in Studio City, California. Talking about her character Penny, she joked, "Penny is really good at drinking wine. It's one of her favourite pastimes. She and Leonard have a very cute, little relationship."

She continued, "But I think we're going to probably focus on the Sheldon and Amy situation for at least a couple of episodes." Sheldon and Amy might be taking steps towards walking down the aisle, according to the 31-year-old actress.

Teasing a Star Trek themed wedding, she told the outlet, "Everything that you want to happen in the [season premiere] will happen. I don't know what the writers are planning [down the road], but I'm sure if it's a wedding, it will be some Star Trek theme, something hysterical."

The fitness fanatic revealed to ET that she is obsessed to Yoga. She was quoted as saying, "This is the yoga body. I am obsessed with yoga. That's, like, my biggest love besides the horses."

She continued, "I really enjoy my time in the yoga studio. It makes me feel good. I like leaving feeling, like, drenched with sweat! feel five pounds lighter... I really recommend it."

Cuoco also revealed how she spent her hiatus time before The Big Bang Theory returns for season 11 o 25 September. She said, "I just spent time at the ranch and with the dogs and that got me totally refreshed and ready to come back to the studio."

She also dished about on her "phenomenal" vacation with boyfriend Karl Cook and his family. "I went to Australia. My boyfriend's family took me on another amazing trip," Cuoco gushed. "It was phenomenal. I'd never been. I feel very lucky, and they're wonderful people, so that was amazing," she added of her trip Down Under.