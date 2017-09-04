CBS Network has released The Big Bang Theory season 11's new promo, which reveals what happens after May's cliffhanger finale wherein Sheldon Cooper proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Amy Farrah Fowler.

The clip opens with a voice-over saying, "In life, there are many questions, and then there is THE question," and then the scene cuts to Sheldon down on one knee and popping the ring to Amy.

The promo claims, "Monday 25 September, TV's no 1 comedy will answer America's no-1 question," and then we finally see the aftermath of that proposal. Sheldon gets a phone call, and being his usual quirky self, he answers it before Amy gets a chance to reply whether she will marry him or not, and his girlfriend is clearly annoyed.

Amy asks, "Are you going to answer that right now?" to which the physicist replies, "It's Leonard. I don't want to be rude."

Previously, The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco spoke to Entertainment Tonight about season 11 as she hosted an event at Panera Bread in Studio City, California. She said, "I think we're going to probably focus on the Sheldon and Amy situation for at least a couple of episodes."

The adorable couple might be taking steps towards walking down the aisle, according to the 31-year-old actress.

Hinting at a possible Star Trek themed wedding in the future, she told the outlet, "Everything that you want to happen in the [season premiere] will happen. I don't know what the writers are planning [down the road], but I'm sure if it's a wedding, it will be some Star Trek theme, something hysterical."

Talking about Penny and Leonard, Cuoco joked, "Penny is really good at drinking wine. It's one of her favourite pastimes. She and Leonard have a very cute, little relationship." The 11th season of The Big Bang Theory premieres on Monday, 25 September at 8 pm EST on CBS network.