CBS has some good news for The Big Bang Theory fans as the network has picked a spin-off series featuring the formative life of the genius physicist Sheldon Cooper. As soon as the news was out, fans started raising several questions about the show's premiere and who would play Sheldon's character among others.

Here is what we know so far about the The Big Bang Theory prequel series:

1. The show is titled Young Sheldon and will follow the genius as a nine-year-old, who is attending school in east Texas.

2. The younger version of Jim Parsons' character will be played by Iain Armitage, who is currently appearing in HBO's Big Little Lies.

3. The comedy series will premiere in the fall 2017-18 and fans can expect an exact premiere date or even a first look at the series when CBS unveils its fall schedule at its annual Upfronts presentation in New York in May this year.

4. Actor Jim Parsons will narrate the series as the adult version of Sheldon. The spin-off will also feature Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan.

5. Young Sheldon is created by Big Bang Theory executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. Jon Favreau will direct the first episode of the new series.

Previously, Parsons spoke to Entertainment Tonight about The Big Bang Theory spin-off and shared some details about Armitage taking on the role of young Sheldon. The actor said, "I would advise that actor to watch me as little as possible, and take that thing by the horns, and make it your own."

According to the 43-year-old, the idea of a spin-off on his character was almost a no-brainer. He told the outlet, "[The writers] have done, from the beginning, such a good job of building such a history and a layered nature to all these characters. It just seems like a really wasted opportunity if you don't decide to explore the origin story with that."

"I mean, they've layered so many things in there over the past decade that is already there to be drawn from. I 'm really excited about it. I think it will be very different than Big Bang, but in a good way," he added.