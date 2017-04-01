Kaley Cuoco, who has been playing Penny – the aspiring actress who hails from a small town outside of Omaha, Nebraska – in the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory for 10 seasons, finally paid a visit to her fictional character's hometown.

The 8 Simple Rules actress posted a photo of herself posing from Nebraska as she was joined by her 26-year-old boyfriend Karl Cook. They stood in front of a brick building with the word Omaha painted on it and captioned it as, "Finally visiting Penny's hometown in #nebraska only took me 10 years! @bigbangtheory_cbs."

The 31-year-old actress wore a navy hat and retro shades as she gestured 'number one' with her hand as her equestrian boyfriend sported a navy coat, navy tee, and matched Cuoco with retro shades. The couple are visiting Omaha to participate in the FEI World Cup.

Previously, the actress shared a photo of herself in black and white with Karl Cook after a not so great weekend. She wrote, "Not the results we were hoping for this weekend but that's the beauty of this magnificent sport. It's a constant challenge no matter what level you are in your riding career..."

She concluded the post by saying, "As @mrtankcook says "at the end of the day, it's all/only about the horse" onward! #horsemanship #lovemyguy (pic taken with my epic @sonyalpha ) @pomponioranch "

Kaley and Cook met at a horse show in 2016 and have been vocal about their love for each other. Speaking to host on CBS chat show The Talk, Cuoco revealed that their mutual love of horses brought them closer together. She said, "I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be. He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that."

The Big Bang Theory airs every Thursday at 8pm EST on CBS Network.