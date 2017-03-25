The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons turned 44 on 24 March and his co-stars from hit CBS sitcom took to social media to wish the actor with adorable posts. Parson essays a nerdy genius character, Sheldon Cooper alongside Mayim Bialik (who plays Amy Farrah Fowler), Kaley Cuoco (who plays Penny) and Johnny Galecki (who plays Leonard Hofstadter).

Cuoco also posted an adorable throwback photo from season 9, wherein the gang celebrates Sheldon's birthday. The photo features Sheldon hugging Penny as Cuoco wrote, "Happy birthday stud ❤️ @therealjimparsons love love love u"

Mayim, who plays Parson's on-screen lover, also wished the actor on Instagram. She clubbed two photos, with one where Jim is blowing a candle, and another selfie of them smiling and wrote, "Happy birthday again @therealjimparsons . I'm sorry I flipped you off in the video that Kaley took. Lol."

Previously, she shared a photo of suited up Parsons, and captioned it, "What a blessing to work alongside this man. @therealjimparsons, Happy Happy birthday friend. See you in a few hours, sorry we have to work on your bday " Galecki too shared a photo of himself posing with Kaley and Jim and wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to a very special man @therealjimparsons"

Parsons took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes, and shared a photo of his birthday cake. The Normal Heart actor wrote, "Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes! At the risk of sounding cheesy for a moment: I always take such comfort when, as an actor, I am working on my birthday. I imagine most other actors understand this (and maybe EVERYONE understands this, actually) and today was extra special as I got to report to not just one but TWO jobs with such special people at both"

He continued by giving a shoutout to all his co-actors. " A smattering of love-shout-outs to @normancook@sanctionedjohnnygalecki@kunalkarmanayyar @missmayim@themelissarauch Simon Helberg @brianposehn @iainlovestheatre@bummersis and so many others... I am a lucky boy, sharing the day with all of you and, again, WORKING! Xo" he concluded.