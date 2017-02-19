Lovebirds Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are happily shopping for furniture! The Big Bang Theory actress took to social media to share a photo of herself with her professional equestrian boyfriend at a furniture store.

The Instagram post features Cook lovingly kissing Kaley's head as she appeared thrilled to be furniture shopping with her beau for the first time. "Thrilled to announce @mrtankcook and I are still happy after our first time shopping for furniture together phew!", she captioned the image.

The 31-year-old actress, who plays Penny Hofstadter on hit CBS show The Big Bang Theory, met Cook at a horse show in early 2016, and the couple have been inseparable ever since. Cuoco recently shared a photo of them kissing, while riding their respective horses on Valentine's Day.

Professing her love, the actress wrote on 14 February, "Every day since we've met has been better than Valentines Day ... Happy 1 year my @mrtankcook cred @kristinlee_photo".

Previously a report in E! News said the 31-year-old actress is "super smitten" by boyfriend, Cook. A source told the outlet, "They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always travelling with him. It's not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she's going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten."

The couple celebrated Christmas and New Year by going on a vacation to New Zealand, and were spotted wine tasting and enjoying the country's beauty. The actress herself admitted to The Talk host Sharon Osbourne that she is "happy" and "can't stop smiling" when asked about her equestrian beau. She said, "I am so happy... I can't stop smiling, life is so, so good. We met at a horse show, I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be."

Cuoco was previously married to pro tennis player Ryan Sweeting in December 2013 and filed for divorce in September 2015.