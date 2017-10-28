The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is currently taking a break from filming her hit CBS show. She took to social media to share a cute photo of her romantic vacation with boyfriend Karl Cook in Hawaii.

The 31-year-old posted a rather scenic snap, wherein we see the beautiful blue ocean with a little greenery, as we see feets of Cuoco and Cook are entwined. A huge heart is inscribed in the snap, as Cuoco captioned the Instagram post saying, "Aloha! @mrtankcook," with a heart emoji.

The adorable photo has already garnered more than 31,000 likes, within a few hours of its upload. And no sooner had the image got posted on the image-sharing platform than her 3.3 million followers flocked to the comments section to shower Cuoco with compliments.

A user wrote, "This is so beautiful!! Have the best time ever," another noted, "So much aloha!!!! Love that place!!! Have fun!!" A user loved her Instagram photo, and noted, "That water looks so beautiful and refreshing and calming."

A user called Cuoco "lucky" and commented, "You're so lucky! Are you going to skydive? I heard its amazing there!" Another comment reads, "I can't even imagine the wonderful life you have!! Happy for you."

An Instagram user cheekily wrote, "And looks like someone got sunburned toes! Ouch."

Cuoco and Cook have been dating since 2016, after meeting at a horse show.

Besides, finding love, a lot is happening in The Big Bang Theory star's life as she recently launched a new production company, Norman Productions (honouring her dog Norman), in partnership with Warner Bros. TV.

The company's first project, The Flight Attendant, is a limited series based on the Chris Bohjalian novel, and Cuoco will star in the show.

The plot centres on a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel room in Dubai, next to a dead man, with no recollection of the night before.

She took to Instagram to talk about her project and wrote, " We cannot wait to start work on our first project #theflightattendant#yesnormanproductions ‍✈️ thank you to everyone who made this possible!!"

"(Especially Norman) @chrisbohjalian PS you can pre-order this nail-biting thriller right now on @amazon !! " she concluded.