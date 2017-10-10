Lovebirds Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Karl Cook are torn apart by their professional commitments, but the couple always manage to find the time to be with each together.

Cook took to Instagram to post an adorable photo with The Big Bang Theory star and revealed that they both "couldn't be more excited" to be reunited after a week apart. The snap features Cook smiling at the camera, as Cuoco is seen sleeping on the sofa covered in a cosy blanket.

"The key to the strength of @normancook and my relationship is we always are equally excited to be back together after a week apart. I know it's hard to tell but @normancook couldn't be more excited," he wrote.

Fans of the couple seem to love the cute Instagram post and flocked to the comments section to compliment them. One user wrote, "The two of you make a great couple," another urged, "Better be doing something special for this lady, when she wakes up! You guys are cute!"

Another Cook and Kaley fan wrote, "That's a sign of true comfort and love to sleep in the presence of someone else ... you put her soul as rest and peace. She's complimenting you."

"Ha, you'd better be ready to explain this picture post to Miss Kaley when she wakes up......or you'll be in the outhouse if you can't," an Instagram user cheekily warned Cook.

Previously, The CBS star, who has been dating equestrian Karl Cook for over a year now, revealed that she enjoys making dinner with her boyfriend.

She told US Weekly, "My boyfriend cooks too and he's an amazing, amazing cook. So we love to go to the grocery store. I'm one of those weirdos who actually likes to buy my own ingredients."

The 31-year-old went on to gush, "I couldn't be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him."