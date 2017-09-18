Kaley Cuoco has shared details about her riding pants and how to buy them by posting a clip of her derrière on Instagram. The Big Bang Theory star can be seen wearing her favourite pants and a blue T-shirt doing a little dance near a pool.

She captioned the Instagram post with, "I get asked all the time, what are my favourite riding pants...well here they are! @horsepilot is all I wear! Extremely comfy, stretchy and flattering. They come in adorable colours including beige and whites for horse showing horsepilot.com (I may or may not have worn them to yoga."

Fans of the 31-year-old star seemed flattened by her sexy display and flocked to the comments section to compliment her rear. "Lucky pants," a user commented while another called her behind the "nicest ass in the world".

"That is a sexy ass," said a social media user while another noted, "Very flattering indeed!" A fan of the CBS star replied, "Sexy bun" while another noted that "A quarter of a million people like your butt. That has to be a bizarre feeling."

"Are you from Mars? Because your ass is out of this world!" a follower of the avid horseback rider wrote. Most fans seem to love her riding pants. "I like the pants, it looks good and classy!" a comment reads, while another user has an interesting theory about the green pants.

"Haha may be that green night pant with "Juicy" written on its back, remember that scene from #TBBT when Sheldon has to appear for hearing in court and you accompanied him, yea that one pant @normancook," an Instagram follower pointed out.

The 31-year-old CBS star has been dating professional equestrian Karl Cook for over a year now and she recently spoke to New York Post's fashion-centric supplement Alexa about her relationship.

She said, "I'm trying to slow this one down. And I'm not a slow person. I'm just not! I can't help but want everything right then. This relationship has lasted longer than my entire courtship and marriage to my ex."

Talking about Cook, the actress gushed, "I've never been in a relationship like this. He couldn't be kinder."