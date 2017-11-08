CBS star Kaley Cuoco knows how to makes sportswear sexy. The Big Bang Theory actress took to social media to share a photo wherein she is seen wearing sparkly black shorts with a pair of blue and white sneakers for a sexy shoot.

Sitting on a bench, Cuoco is seen wearing a white sweatshirt filled with logos and has her blonde tresses open for the natural pose. The 31-year-old shared the photo with her 3.3 million Instagram followers and captioned it saying, "Wear sparkles with sneakers and be a boss @ericraydavidson."

The post has already been liked by 160,574 Instagram users and her followers couldn't help but rave about her sexy and stunning photo. A user said, "Wow Cuoco you sexy thing." another questioned, "Why are you so gorgeous?? It's not even fair!!!"

"Just stunning" a comment read, while a social media user noted, "Every little detail is just spot on." A fan of Cuoco quipped, "Holy crap on a cracker. Great photo." Complimenting her sporty style, a person replied, "Slaying are not just for those who wear heels. @normancook I love 'em. You even look hot wearing sneak."

Most fans are obsessed with Cuoco's outfit, especially her sneakers. A user wrote, "Need these shoes!! Anyone know what brand they are?" another asked, "Where is that shirt from its amazing!!!!"

"Oh I️ need the whole outfit," a user wrote in the comments section.

The CBS star recently launched a new production company, Norman Productions, named after her dog Norman, in partnership with Warner Bros. TV. The company's first project, The Flight Attendant, is a limited series based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, and Cuoco will star in the show.

Speaking of the book and the miniseries, Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight, "The book is coming out in March, but you can pre-order it. It's a great read. It's gonna be a really, really fun story and we're hoping to make a miniseries. We're unsure what we're going to do at this point, but it'd be my first project with the company, so I'm thrilled."