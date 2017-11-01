The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik shared a photo collage of fans from all around the world dressed up as on-screen characters Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler for Halloween on social media.

Bialik shared several photos of fans in Sheldon's Flash t-shirt and Amy's cardigan on Instagram and captioned it, "Sheldon and Amy for #Halloween all around the world! So awesome! #Repost."

She continued, "It's that time of year when #fanart comes to life in cosplay fun. #sheldoncooper & #amyfarrahfowler continue to be a popular #powercouple for #Halloween 2017." She also added several hashtags to conclude the caption, writing, "#bigbangtheory #shamy #otp #tbbt #halloweencostume #holloween2017 #mayimbialik #jimparsons."

Mayim's 2.3 million Instagram followers are loving the post, with one user gushing, "Love these couples and wonder when I could be one of them."

A follower commented, "I am so digging the Shamy," while another thought that "Shamy" deserved to be the "costume of the year".

"Couple goals" was quite simply how a fan put it, while one more remarked, "I love how a The Flash t-shirt has become synonymous with Sheldon Cooper."

In the season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory, Amy said yes to Sheldon's marriage proposal, and now the engaged couple is looking to finalise the wedding date, which is proving to be a daunting task.

Previously, actress Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the CBS show, teased a possible Sheldon and Amy wedding theme.

She told Entertainment Tonight back in August, "Everything that you want to happen in the [season premiere] will happen. I don't know what the writers are planning [down the road], but I'm sure if it's a wedding, it will be some Star Trek theme, something hysterical."

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory season 11 is now moving to its regular Thursday time slot at 8pm EST from 2 November. An interesting episode is lined up where Sheldon auditions to become the new Professor Proton, competing with actor Wil Wheaton to get the role.