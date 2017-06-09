The Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik has spoken out against another hot debate, celebrities disrobing in the name of empowerment, on her personal video blog.

Talking about the issue, Bialik posted a short sneek-peek of her video on Instagram and captioned it, "Anyone else having issues with celebs disrobing in the name of empowerment? I'm sure you're not surprised that I do and I think you should, too! Is the way to inspire young girls' confidence to equate nakedness with empowerment? Today's vlog discusses it all!"

In a YouTube video posted on her channel, titled, "Why Is Everyone Getting Naked?" she shared her thoughts on whether nakedness is a way to inspire young girls. She says in the blog, "I can't look at my newsfeed without another story about a plus size model taking her clothes off in the name of empowerment and it's making me a little nuts."

She then recalled how people view her as "prude" or "jealous" for speaking against it. The neuroscientist-turned-actor admitted that she herself has spent some part of her life wishing to be "skinny" and "pretty" and clarified, "I am matured enough to separate my issues and insecurities from the issues that I have surrounding woman disrobing in the name of empowerment."

The Big Bang Theory actor urged that women should be celebrated for their "rounder bodies" but her beef is with models, who are embracing their curves and talking about female empowerment, are doing so by going naked. Bialik pointed out that this lead to people equating empowerment with sexiness.

"The message we are sending is above all else, be sexy". Clarifying further the CBS star added, "Getting undressed for a cover of a magazine is your choice to make.. but because you are choosing in the context of a society that worship women who are sexualised, the choices are somewhat limited."

The 41-year-old actor goes on to add that these models and celebrities have a responsibility towards young girls. "A responsibility to demonstrate to young girls that sexiness is not the end-all and be-all of your existence as women. Posing naked or next to naked implies that you seek to be revered for that esteemed role in society that rewards women in society with money, fame and Instagram followers simply for being sexy."

She then came up with a solution to this debate and said, "Tell young girls that their bodies are special and amazing. Encourage girls not to wear their bodies or their sexuality"

The actress concluded by saying that while there is need to emphasize to young girls that getting naked is not the only way to feel empowered as a beautiful person. "True empowerment comes from women being seen as an equal partner in a creative and productive culture."