The 2016/17 season of the Big Bash League is the sixth edition of the Domestic Twenty20 tournament that is held in Australia. Eight sides will compete against each other to become the T20 champions of Australia.
Sydney Thunder created history when they clinched their first title after defeating Melbourne Stars at the MCG in the last season. Perth Scorchers are the only side to win the Big Bash League on two occasions and will be targeting a win for the third time this campaign.
Below is the points table for the 2016/17 Big Bash League:
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Brisbane Heat
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|+0.876
|Melbourne Renegades
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.817
|Perth Scorchers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.587
|Sydney Sixers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-0.960
|Melbourne Stars
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.614
|Hobart Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.002
|Adelaide Strikers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-0.167
|Sydney Thunder
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1.220
Win - 2 points
No result - 1 point
Tie - 1 point
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Guyana Amazon Warriors
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|+0.120
|Jamaica Tallawahs
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|+0.704
|St Lucia Zouks
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+0.336
|Trinbago Knight Riders
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.065
|Barbados Tridents
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|-0.267
|St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
|10
|2
|8
|0
|0
|4
|-0.772