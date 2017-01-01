The 2016/17 season of the Big Bash League is the sixth edition of the Domestic Twenty20 tournament that is held in Australia. Eight sides will compete against each other to become the T20 champions of Australia.

Sydney Thunder created history when they clinched their first title after defeating Melbourne Stars at the MCG in the last season. Perth Scorchers are the only side to win the Big Bash League on two occasions and will be targeting a win for the third time this campaign.

Below is the points table for the 2016/17 Big Bash League:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Brisbane Heat 3 3 0 0 0 6 +0.876 Melbourne Renegades 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.817 Perth Scorchers 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.587 Sydney Sixers 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.960 Melbourne Stars 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.614 Hobart Hurricanes 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.002 Adelaide Strikers 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.167 Sydney Thunder 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.220

Win - 2 points

No result - 1 point

Tie - 1 point