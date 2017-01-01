sydney thunder
The Sydney Thunder are the defending Big Bash League championsGetty

The 2016/17 season of the Big Bash League is the sixth edition of the Domestic Twenty20 tournament that is held in Australia. Eight sides will compete against each other to become the T20 champions of Australia.

Sydney Thunder created history when they clinched their first title after defeating Melbourne Stars at the MCG in the last season. Perth Scorchers are the only side to win the Big Bash League on two occasions and will be targeting a win for the third time this campaign.

Below is the points table for the 2016/17 Big Bash League:

TeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Brisbane Heat330006+0.876
Melbourne Renegades321004+0.817
Perth Scorchers321004+0.587
Sydney Sixers422004-0.960
Melbourne Stars211002+0.614
Hobart Hurricanes312002-0.002
Adelaide Strikers312002-0.167
Sydney Thunder303000-1.220

Win - 2 points

No result - 1 point

Tie - 1 point

