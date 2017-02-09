Some global brand names are unknowingly advertising on extremist websites ranging from Islamic terror groups, white supremacists and even pornography, generating tens of thousands of pounds a month for these groups.

The Times said that not only large companies, but universities and even charities have had their advertisements appear on hate sites and YouTube videos created by supporters of terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Combat 18, a violent pro-Nazi faction.

The list of companies include Mercedes-Benz, Waitrose, Marie Curie, Sandals Resorts, Honda, Thomson Reuters, Halifax, the Victoria & Albert Museum, Liverpool University, Argos, and Churchill Retirement, the newspaper reports.

Ads for John Lewis, Dropbox and even Disney are embedded in sunnah-online.com, which hosts lectures of banned preacher Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips and terrorist Esa al-Hindi.

Lloyds Bank on the other hand is promoted on eramuslim.com, a site which the Indonesian government banned in January 2017 for allegedly promoting hate speech.

The newspaper said that an ad appearing alongside a YouTube video puts an average $7.60 (£6.24) for every 1,000 views in the pocket of the person who posted the video. Some more popular extremist videos have recorded more than one million hits.

The Times said that big advertising agencies which usually place commercials on behalf of their clients, have been accused of pushing brands onto online advertising in a bid to boost their own bottom lines.

It said leaked documents from one of the top six advertising agency revealed that about 40% of its advert-buying income in 2015 was derived from hidden kickbacks as well as from "other income," which a source said came mainly from mark-ups applied to digital commercials.

The newspaper says that blacklists designed to stop digital advertisements from appearing next to online extremist content "are not fit for purpose."

As an example, it cited the case of the ad for the new Mercedes E-Class saloon which appears along a pro-Isis video. The video had 115,000 hits. Similarly, Luxury holiday operator Sandals Resorts is seen advertised along a video promoting al-Shabaab, the East African jihadist group affiliated to al-Qaeda.

A Sandals spokeswoman insisted that "every effort" was made to stop its adverts appearing next to inappropriate content and that YouTube had "not properly categorised the video" in question as sensitive, the newspaper said.

It also noted that several companies admitted that they were not aware that their ads were being played along offending sites and blamed it on programmatic advertising — a system that uses a complex computer technology to buy digital ads in the milliseconds that a web page takes to load.

The paper said several agencies have their own programmatic divisions, which often apply mark-ups to digital commercials without even the brands' knowledge.

Google, which owns the social media platform took down some of the offending videos after being alerted by the newspaper.

A spokeswoman with the social media company told The Times that it had a "zero-tolerance policy for content that incites violence or hatred." She said that advertisers could choose not to appear along content that they considered inappropriate.

The newspaper also said that the six top advertising agencies have each denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest and that their relationships with their clients were transparent.