Britain's controversial reality show Big Brother UK is turning scorching hot with each passing week. Some inmates are not only daring to bare on live camera, but are also performing raunchy acts to grab viewers' attention.

This Friday (16 June) night's episode was not only about the eviction of love birds Imran Javeed and Sukhvinder, but also about Marnie Simpson. The controversial star flashed her busts and licked it to show her fellow housemate Ellie Young on "how to be sexy".

During the NSFW chit chat between the girls, the Geordie Shore star tried to give Elli a few tips on how to attract a man. "It's all about the nipple and it's all about the mouth" she said and shockingly pulled her bra down to lick her nipples when fellow celebrity guest Nicola McLean asked her to do so.

The girls found her act funny and burst into laughter. However, not many viewers were happy about her X-rated stint.

"Watching Marnie on big brother licking her nipple is making me feel sick," one fan wrote. "Another vile episode, Big Brother plumbs depths even Marnie would baulk at. You guys are really deserving your great ratings," another fan tweeted.

But Marnie did not just stop at licking her own boobs in the sensational episode and said she would flash her nipples before Kieran Lee. She told the girls: "just for the pure banter I would actually show him."

Watching Marnie on big brother licking her nipple is making me feel sick #bigbrotheruk — Jeorgia (@georgiasophia1) June 16, 2017

Marnie Simpson flashes her boobs and tries to lick her own nipple before kissing https://t.co/zm3ObE4lo7 #BigBoobs — Lets be free (@Everyfuck) June 16, 2017

"He's the guy I should go for isn't he? I like the guys who are cocky and after like a second of knowing you they just grab ya, but they're the worst type of boy isn't it?" the 25-year-old reality TV star tells the housemates.

Marnie, who openly admitted to fancying Kieran during last week's special appearance also shared a steamy kiss with him in the garden area earlier that day. "It was the best kiss I've had all year. Better kisser than Lewis. One hundred per cent. I want to do it again," she told Nicola.

Simpson is not new to controversies as she has revealed that she once slept with ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor in the Big Brother house during her stint at Celebrity BB.

The reality star was the guest contestant of the week along with Nicola McLean and Gemma Collins, and gifted immunity to Keiran before leaving the show.