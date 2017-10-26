One of the year's biggest viral sensations, comedian Michael Dapaah, has released a big budget, international music video for his comic creation Big Shaq's single Man's Not Hot, which originated from an appearance on Radio 1Xtra's Fire in the Booth earlier this year.

The original clip, a freestyle rap that's been watched by millions, is now a slickly produced single with a video that sees Shaq - in his trademark big parka jacket - travel to Miami, Toronto, New York City, Amsterdam and London.

The video also includes an interlude in which Shaq meets big time music producer DJ Khaled, who heaps praise on Shaq, calling him a "legend".

The character was created for Dapaah's mockumentary series #SWIL (Somewhere In London), first appearing in episode five back in late June.

He appeared as both Shaq and fellow character MC Quakez on Fire in the Booth in August.

Since, Shaq has exploded in popularity, winning support from big names like Drake, Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and developing a tongue-in-cheek rivalry with basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal released a diss track aimed at Big Shaq, in which he raps: "There's a lot of people who are named after me. Shaquille. Shaq. But keep in mind, there's only one Big Shaq.

"It is I, the originator, the dominator, the creator. Don't you ever call your name Big Shaq."