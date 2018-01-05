Halle Berry has welcomed the New Year on social media with a stunningly sexy bikini photo that has left her fans in awe of her beauty.

Wearing a skimpy black two-piece bikini, the Kidnap actress is seen turning away from the camera and smiling while bringing her arms close to her head and clasping her hands for the "perfect" beach photo.

The X-Men actress is seen flaunting plenty of skin in the bikini top that was held together with a single looped ring at the front and similar looped rings holding her bikini bottoms from falling apart.

She also let her hair loose and crossed her legs while flaunting her slender figure. She went minimal with her makeup for the beach outing.

"Coming for you 2018," Berry wrote alongside the snap she shared with her 2.3 million fans on Instagram.

The 51-year-old's photo is certain to give women half her age a run for their money and her fans too were in agreement. "Still rocking and hot @halleberry at your 51 years of awesomeness! I'm the same age and can't even be at your toes! God bless and glad there's a lot of you still to offer this 2018 and hopefully many more years to come ❤️!" an admirer wrote.

The post received more than 179,600 likes and hundreds of comments, one of which read, "I hereby would like to change my name to 2018."

"Beautiful Halle....always your fan till the end!!!!" one Instagram user commented, while another added, "Omg girl you are absolutely beautiful and I love your amazingly gorgeous body"

A few days back, Berry set hearts racing on the photo-and-video-sharing application with a video of herself dancing in a bikini. 'Naked by @ellamai," she wrote alongside the picture as she was swinging her hips to the song Naked by Ella Mai. The short clip has been viewed more than 394,000 times.