Liam Hemsworth turned 28 on 13 January and was seen enjoying every bit of his birthday week with his girlfriend Miley Cyrus. The couple was recently spotted soaking up the summer sun in Byron Bay, Australia.

Cyrus, who was wearing a bright white thong bikini, looked delighted as she frolicked on the waves with her actor beau. Also, the couple seemed unbothered by rumours suggesting they got married during their ongoing holiday in Byron Bay.

Australian gossip magazine NW claims that the place holds special value for the loved-up couple who rekindled their romance at the end of 2015 – two years after calling off their engagement – at the same place. "It's such a special place for them (in Byron Bay). It felt right. It's where they realised that they couldn't live without each other and decided to really give their relationship another go," the website quoted a source as saying.

"It was a no-brainer that it'd be the place they tied the knot, if and when they decided to," the source added. The couple started dating in 2009 while filming for The Last Song but they broke off in September 2013.

On 13 January, Miley shared an adorable collage of her and Liam to wish her "best friend" a happy birthday. "Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I love u," she captioned it.

Both of them remain inseparable since they got back together and according to the source of the Australian magazine, they are 'perfect for each other' for they both are "passionate and impulsive people."

While the Malibu singer and her fiancé are yet to react to the marriage news, Hollywood Life claims that the wedding will not happen anytime soon. "Miley and Liam are not married, and they don't plan to be for a while yet. Neither of them is in a hurry as they're both young, and they're very happy as they are," their source claims.

"Both Miley and Liam are agreed that they want to wait until they're older before thinking about any kind of wedding — they're ecstatically happy as they are right now, and figure if it ain't broke why fix it?"