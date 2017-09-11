Everton failed to draft in an adequate Romelu Lukaku replacement this summer because chairman Bill Kenwright did not want to "over-spend", according to player-turned-pundit Joey Barton.

The Toffees sold Lukaku to Manchester United fairly early in the transfer window but did not manage to adequately replace the Belgium international, who has scored five goals in his first five matches for the Old Trafford club.

Olivier Giroud, Raul Jimenez, Christian Benteke and Edin Dzeko were all said to be on Everton's radar at one stage or another during the summer, but the aforementioned quartet all remained at their current clubs for one reason or another, leaving Koeman's striker options rather light until January at the earliest.

Koeman spoke publicly of Everton's need to sign a striker on a number of occasions last month, and Barton, a well-known Evertonian, believes the Merseysiders would have signed a new forward if Kenwright adopted a more frivolous attitude with the club's transfer funds.

"I think Koeman was trying to get in another striker, and if it had been down to him he would have. They wanted and identified targets to try to bring in," Barton said on talkSPORT.

"I think the issue was Kenwright, from what I gather. He's still the custodian in terms of being chairman. Koeman and [Farhad] Moshiri thought they would have money to spend but Kenwright was wanting to watch the budget, and didn't want to over-spend."

Barton may be pointing the finger at Kenwright but there is little point in playing the blame game now. After two chastening defeats to Tottenham and Chelsea respectively, Everton are in need of a victory in order to lift spirits and banish the memory of two rather abysmal performances against two teams they are trying to make ground on.

Everton's task of remedying their recent woes will be rather difficult this week; Koeman's men travel to Italy to face Atalanta in their opening Europa League group stage match on Thursday (14 September) before travelling to in-form Manchester United, whose perfect start to the new Premier League season came to an end against Stoke City on the weekend.