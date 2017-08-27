An unknown haze coming in from the sea has led to the evacuation of a beach on the southern coast of England.

Up to 50 people on the beach at Birling Gap in East Sussex have reported irritation to eyes and throats.

The first reports of the haze came through at 5pm Sunday (27 August) and emergency services have been treating people at the beach as well as the surrounding area, with roads closed off and the public being advised to avoid the area.

People living near the coast have been told to keep doors and windows closed with the source of the haze still being investigated.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue officer Dawn Whittaker tweeted: "The fire service has Emergency Services dealing with environmental incident nr Birling Gap, many casualties, public advised avoid area."

The National Trust said it was aware of the incident and was working with the emergency services.

In a statement, Sussex police said: "Emergency services are treating people at Birling Gap and clearing the area. People living along the coast in the area have been advised to keep doors and windows shut and to move away from the Birling Gap area in particular."