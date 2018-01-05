Birmingham City could be ready to cut short Arsenal duo Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall's season-long loan deals and send them back to the Emirates Stadium during the ongoing January transfer window.

The duo joined the Championship side for the entire 2017/18 campaign in August last year, but have struggled for game time. Jenkinson's troubles have been due to a shoulder injury he sustained at the start of the campaign, while Bramall has made just two appearances since the start of the campaign.

Harry Redknapp signed the two Arsenal full-backs during his reign, but the former Tottenham Hotspur boss lasted just over a month before he was sacked by Birmingham. Lee Carsley took over as the interim manager before Cotterill was appointed on 2 October.

Jenkinson suffered a shoulder injury just 32 minutes into his first appearance for the Blues, and is yet to recover and make a comeback. Bramall, meanwhile, has been fit but has not made it on to the pitch in recent weeks. The left-back, who joined Arsenal in January 2017 from non-league side Hednesford Town, has made just two appearances, one at the start of the campaign and one under new manager Cotterill on 9 December against Fulham.

The Birmingham manager has confirmed that talks will be held to discuss the futures of Jenkinson and Bramall in the coming weeks, but will be aware that for the loan deals to be cut short, they will need the approval of Arsenal and the players.

"I think things will unfold this month regarding those two lads. There is probably discussions to be had from all quarters on that one," Cotterill said, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

"But nothing I can elaborate with you right now, if I am honest. There have been a few other things that have been pressing over the last nine days.

"Like four games and a fifth one on Saturday so there hasn't been a lot of time to discuss those sort of things," he explained. "Now the window's open obviously things can happen and those situations we need to look at."