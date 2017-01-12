Birmingham City University is poised to launch a Centre for Brexit Studies (CBS) to foster a better understanding of the consequences of the UK withdrawing from the European Union.

The CBS, scheduled for a launch on 26 January, will promote engagement of both Leave and Remain standpoints, while providing collaborative opportunities with businesses, professional organisations and civil society, the university said.

Accessible to the general public, the new centre, a first of its kind, will host conferences, workshops and seminars to share knowledge in relation to sectors expected to be impacted by Brexit, including cultural identity, hate crime and radicalisation, climate change and national security.

The CBS will also examine four key themes in its first launch forum and subsequent industry and academic dialogue – business and trade; employment and education; environment and energy; and human rights and democracy.

Alex de Ruyter, director of research at Birmingham City University's Business School, said: "With the vote of the UK to leave the EU it is now crucial to gain an understanding of the complexities that Brexit entails for individuals, communities, business and government, while clearing up misconceptions around its impact.

"While CBS will have a national focus it will also specifically investigate the impact of Brexit on Birmingham and the surrounding areas."