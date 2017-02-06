Police have released footage showing the moment a fare dodger assaulted one ticket inspector and verbally abused another after refusing to buy a £2.20 ($2.75) ticket.

Elliot Nash, 32, of Northfield in Birmingham, has been jailed for 15 weeks after pleading guilty to common assault and two public order offences against both staff and members of the public following the incident on a London Midland train between Kings Norton and Northfield on 11 November 2016.

British Transport Police (BTP) released footage of the assault, captured on one of the inspector's body-worn cameras, showing Nash shoving a male staff member and attempting to fly kick him. He also told a female staff member to "F**k off you s**g" and warning her "Lucky you're a woman, mate".

Officers also condemned Nash for originally having the "audacity" to deny the charges despite the "overwhelming" evidence against him. He changed his plea when the case went to trial at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 19 January.

A BTP spokesperson added: "As the footage shows, his attitude is completely unacceptable and there was absolutely no need for this to have escalated into violence... all for the sake of a £2.20 ticket.

"No member of rail staff should be spoken to in this way or attacked simply for doing their job. We hope this spell behind bars will teach Nash a valuable lesson and make him review his behaviour in the future."