A Birmingham father who was pulled from a blazing car shortly after his two children died in a house fire in October 2016 has been charged with their murder. Mohammed Endris, 46, is charged in connection with the deaths of Saros Endris, 8, and Leanor Endris, 6, as well as the attempted murder of the children's mother Penil Teklehaimanot.

The bodies of the children were discovered after a blaze at the family home in Holland Road, Hamstead on 28th October. Postmortems found neither child died as a result of burns or smoke inhalation and forensic tests are taking place to ascertain the cause of death. Penil Teklehaimanot was treated at the scene but not seriously injured.

Neighbour Brian Ball, who witnessed the aftermath, told the Birmingham Mail the street would never be the same again following the tragedy. "I was woken by the mother's terrible wailing," said Mr Ball. "I have never heard or seen anyone so distressed. It was just heartbreaking. The children were on the lawn and neighbours were trying to resuscitate them. It is heartbreaking.

"The two children were lovely kids. They were so polite. They regularly played with my grandchildren in the street. The lad was devoted to his sister. It is just so tragic."

Shortly afterwards Mohammed Endris was found inside a blazing vehicle 40 miles (64 km) away in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire with life-threatening injuries. He was pulled from the car and taken to hospital, and was arrested in November.

In a statement West Midlands Police said: "Endris Mohammed was last night (Jan 17) interviewed by detectives for the first time since his release from hospital where he was being treated for burns suffered during a car fire in Staffordshire. The 46-year-old, of Holland Road, has now been charged with the murder of Saros Endris, aged eight, and six-year-old Leanor Endris. He is also accused of attempted murder of the children's mother Penil Teklehaimanot."

Mohammed Endris appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court this morning (18th January) wearing a dressing gown and with a bandage still wrapped round his head. Endris was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday 20th January.