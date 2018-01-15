The Colonel is hopping onto the cryptocurrency bandwagon with a new limited "Bitcoin Bucket" that can only be paid for with the digital currency. KFC Canada unveiled the special bucket of the Colonel's Original Recipe chicken on Friday, 12 January, that customers can only pay for with Bitcoin.

"Welcome to 2018, Canada," the company said on its website. "Despite the ups and downs of Bitcoin, the Colonel's Original Recipe is as good as always. So, trade your Bitcoins for buckets and invest in something finger lickin' good."

The crispy meal is priced at CA$20 (£12, $16) which currently amounts to about BTC 0.001181 and includes 10 Original Recipe chicken tenders, waffle fries, a medium side, gravy and two dips.

The offer is only available in Canada, with the first round of buckets already sold out. The company also set up a Facebook Live feed that displayed the number of bitcoins needed to pay for the limited edition meal.

Customers cannot simply walk into a regular KFC store to pay for a bucket with Bitcoin either. The meal can be ordered only for delivery with payment accepted via Bitpay.

KFC Canada heavily promoted the new "Bitcoin Bucket" on social media with a slew of tongue-in-cheek crypto-themed jokes and memes.

"If Satoshi reveals his true identity, his bucket is on us," KFC Canada tweeted, referring to Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin.

"Hodl for the dip," the company also wrote, in reference to the popular misspelled cryptocurrency joke.

In response to a tweet from Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, KFC suggested that it may consider expanding the promotion to include other cryptocurrencies as well.

This isn't the first time KFC has ventured into some tech-savvy yet wacky concepts and consumer products to promote their "finger lickin' good" chicken.

Late last year, the company unveiled a $10,000 "Internet Escape Pod" that blocks cellular and Wi-Fi signals. In 2017, it also launched a new facial recognition system to let customers pay with a smile in China, a Bioshock-esque virtual reality game to train employees, the "Gamer Box 2.0" and the bright red "KFC phone" with Huawei.