Apple accessory company Twelve South made waves last year when it released a candle that claimed to smell like a cool, freshly unboxed Apple Mac. For $24 (£18), the hand-poured, 100% soy wax candle included scents of mint, peach, basil, mandarin, lavender and sage and swiftly sold out on on the website in October last year.

Now, the accessories firm is releasing a new candle called the Inspire [mac candle N°2]. The new scented candle features a "unique blend of bergamot and armoise, with hints of lemon, tarragon, amber and musk". The new candle also comes in a new, smooth and sleek white pod container, a departure from last year's simple black plastic container.

"With smooth curves and a dark grey interior, this elegant candle fits seamlessly with any décor," the company's website reads. "Each scent profile was chosen for it's ability to help clear your mind of clutter and stimulate creativity.

"Steve Jobs once described the Mac as the 'bicycle for our minds'. With refreshed clarity (and a fast Mac), maybe your best work can come to light burning the new Inspire [mac candle N°2]."

The Inspire candle costs $29.99 (£22.73). Some of the proceeds will go to FIRST, a charity that helps young people pursue education and career opportunities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

"The Inspire [mac candle N°2] is our small tribute to the Mac. Why? Because that's what inspires us," the site said.

And Twitter obviously had some thoughts on the "New Mac"-scented candles: