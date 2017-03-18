Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have learnt to respect each other despite their split over a month ago and is currently co-parenting their four-month-old daughter Dream. However, unlike their previous public spats, the two of them are showing immense maturity while dealing with their separation.

Chyna will feature on the cover page of Cosmopolitan South Africa magazine's April issue. Speaking about her relationship with Rob she told the magazine: "I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs."

The entrepreneur who recently launched her cosmetic brand Lashes added that she has been a rock to her former partner who is battling obesity and depression.

"Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."

Despite their breakup they are trying to be good parents to their infant daughter. Chyna can't stop praising Rob for being the best father to her child. "And we also have Dream. So we're looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she's taken care of. He's a wonderful dad. I think it's because he had such a great father," she says.

Rob turned 30 on 17 March and it was celebrated in a grand manner in the presence of his family including sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner at the Cinépolis in Westlake, California. Chyna was also present at the private party and later wished her baby's father on her Instagram account.