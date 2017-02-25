Blac Chyna is reportedly planning to expand her family despite splitting with fiancé Rob Kardashian. The model, 28, and her 29-year-old sock designer ex already share three month-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

They have called time on their one-year relationship and engagement for good. Rob's issues and insecurities were blamed for Chyna's desire to end their romance, according to reports.

However, at a recent photo shoot Chyna – real name Angela White – was said to be dropping hints that she may be pregnant, or if not, she is keen to be in the family way again.

A source said: "Everyone is wondering whether she's pregnant again. She did a photo shoot with Rob a few weeks ago and was making comments about how fast their family was growing.

"She said it in this teasing way, like she had a secret she couldn't wait to spill."

It is further claimed that the Rob and Chyna star insisted on posing in the nude for the shoot because, "It would be her last chance for a while to get pictures of her with a flat stomach."

"It wouldn't be that big a surprise if she were pregnant. She's told everyone they will be trying for a baby ASAP," the insider added to Heat magazine.

Throughout their time together there have been several reports that Rob's family are against his relationship with Blac.

Blac is also mum to King Cairo. The four-year-old's dad is rapper Tyga who is currently dating Rob's younger half-sister Kyle Jenner, 19.

Could another bambino with Kim Kardashian's sibling be the answer?

"Chyna knows another baby with Rob could firm up her position in the family. Although she wants it to work out with Rob and would like them to have more kids, she also knows that it would make her future more secure within the entertainment industry," the source dished. "Another baby would guarantee her another few series of their reality show, Rob and Chyna."