The ex-Kardashian member has once again found herself at the centre of controversy after an explicit sex tape made its way to the internet, it has been reported.

Posted online by an anonymous Twitter user, the video allegedly shows Blac Chyna in a sex act with a mystery man, whose face is not exposed in the clip.

Since the latest leak on Monday (19 February) morning, TMZ claimed that Chyna and her attorneys are planning on taking the issue to the police.

In fact, in an Instagram post, the reality star's attorney Walter Mosley even slammed the act as "criminal".

"Why do we think it's acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent?" Mosley wrote.

He added, "We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal."

This, however, is not the first time that the TV personality – whose real name is Angela Renée White – has been targeted by vicious online leaks. Around seven months ago, Chyna was fighting legal battles, seeking a restraining order against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, who had exposed the mother of his child in a series of nude photos shared in an alleged "revenge porn" scandal.

Following all this, the mother-of-two went on to sue the entire Kardashian clan, alleging that her E! show called Rob & Chyna was cancelled because of the popular TV family and their influence.

At the time, Chyna was represented by famous celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom. Responding to the recent posting of the explicit tape, though, Bloom once again defended the reality star suggesting that this act of a sharing "revenge porn" is a crime.

"Revenge porn – posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images – is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual," Chyna's attorney shared via a tweet.

Bloom added, "Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It's not a joke."

In a subsequent tweet, she further slammed the act, writing, "Whether a woman knows she's being recorded is not the issue .Whether she consented to posting is. Our bodies, our choice, each and every time."