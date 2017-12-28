Blac Chyna's latest Instagram post has set fans' pulses racing as she slipped into a see-through lingerie. The model wore a sheer red ensemble by Fashionova with extreme cleavage cuts to flaunt her ample assets.

She paired her look with curled blonde hair and red high heels. "Dress | Without A Trace Lace," she captioned the photo, but not many were impressed by her look and tried to school her about her outfit choices.

"That's not a dress that's lingerie," said one. "That leaves people speechless, is if you get a job and stop using guys for money," said another. "But I ain't speechless seeing this," said a third one.

Chyna was in the news recently when she filed a lawsuit, accusing Rob Kardashian and his family of sabotaging her reality show Rob & Chyna.

The Kardashians, meanwhile, have waged a courtroom war against the Lashed cosmetics owner by sending a fitting reply to her lawsuit.

"Plaintiff asked the Court to issue an order prohibiting Rob from contacting her 'either directly or indirectly, in any way' and requiring Rob to stay away from Plaintiff, her home, and workplace," the documents filed by the Kardashians read, as reported by Us Weekly.

In the documents, Kris Jenner and her daughter Kim accused Chyna of being responsible for the show's cancellation. "Given Plaintiff's conduct in seeking and obtaining a restraining order that required Rob to stay away from Plaintiff and her workplace, no trier of fact could possibly find that it was reasonably probable that the second season of Rob & Chyna would have been picked up and filmed."

After their ugly split in January this year and the alleged revenge porn act by Rob in July, Chyna filed a restraining order against her ex-fiance with whom she shares her one-year-old daughter, Dream.

She later filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family. "We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut-shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna's show after she broke up with Rob," Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom told Us Weekly. "We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna's rights as the case proceeds."