Just weeks after her alleged breakup with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna appears to have moved on in her life. The model turned entrepreneur was seen hanging out with actor and R&B artist Quincy Combs sparking rumours that the newly single mother is in love again.

The 28-year-old Lashed Bar owner was spotted partying on Thursday (23 February) night with her best friend Amber Rose and Kourtney Kardashian's former flame Quincy. While rumours are swirling that the Arthur George designer is not coping well with the split, his former fiancée is reportedly finding the small time actor "crazy sexy".

"Chyna is feeling herself once again and Quincy is giving her all the life she needs," a source told Hollywood Life. The Rob & Chyna star recently flaunted her svelte figure in a red hot bodysuit and revealed that she lost 40 pound since giving birth to daughter Dream. The mother-of-two reportedly loves the compliments Quincy is showering on her.

"He was all up on her, telling her how incredible her body looked, how sexy she is, and how he doesn't believe she's a mother of two by the way she looks. Q is real smooth with his words and a 100-percent gentlemen and Chyna was eating it up like candy. She thinks he's crazy sexy and would love to know him more."

Last week, People reported that the on-again, off-again couple Rob and Chyna broke up and cancelled their wedding following trust issues. "They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off. They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time," a source told People.

While the volatile couple's separation was not shocking to their fans it is speculated that highly emotional Rob's growing insecurity is a reason for their split.

"Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues. He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It's a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it's incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family," a People source added.