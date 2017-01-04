DC's upcoming movie line-up includes the Shazam! among other blockbusters and recently the project generated some buzz when the film's star Dwayne Johnson teased a collision between his Black Adam and Henry Cavill's Superman. While Warner Bros remained tight-lipped about the superhero movie, the Rock teased the DC anti-hero and his origins as a slave.

Answering fan questions on his YouTube channel, the action star revealed why he decided to join the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam in Shazam!

"I love that he starts off as a slave, that he felt like he was wronged. I've just loved that backstory," the former WWE wrestler revealed and added, "I think that Black Adam has always been, to me, the most intriguing superhero."

Interestingly, the 44-year-old actor referred to Black Adam as a "superhero" even as the character has traditionally been a villain in the Shazam franchise. According to Cinema Blend, the stereotypical Black Adam has come a long way since his introduction in 1945 and over the years has evolved into more of an anti-hero.

In the DC Comics, the character is described as a champion-turned-villain, who battled Shazam frequently. While he sought justice for the people of Kahndaq, Black Adam was criticised for his brutal methods, as per the report.

There are two years to go for the movie hits theatres, but the Rock has been giving interesting updates about his coveted role. Recently he sparked rumours of a Superman vs Black Adam clash after sharing a photo with Man of Steel actor Cavill with a cryptic caption that read, "DC Worlds Will Collide".

Whether or not Johnson and the Superman actor actually share screen-space, fans seem to be quite excited about such a venture. A fan art even imagined the two together, with Black Adam resting on the thrones as a beaten Superman is seen kneeling.

Shazam is scheduled for release on 5 April 2019.