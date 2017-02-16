Just over a week ago, it was confirmed that a pilot for Greg Berlanti's upcoming Black Lightning series had been ordered by US television network The CW, marking its fifth DC Comics-based outing after Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow. Now, the official synopsis for the small screen has been released.

According to That Hashtag Show, Black Lightning will [expectedly] centre on Jefferson Pierce, a middle-aged African-American man who has hung up his superhero suit in favour of working as the principal of a high school in South Central Los Angeles.

Charismatic and charming, Jefferson is regarded as a stand-up guy in his local community and has keen passion for justice, although he does suffer for a rather quick temper that he's spent years learning how to control. Despite retiring from fighting crime, he's forced to become Black Lightning again when a star student at his school becomes recruited by a local gang.

First introduced in DC Comics in 1977, Black Lightning is an Olympic-level athlete, who was born with the ability to generate and control lightning. Before working with Batman and his team of Outsiders and eventually the Justice League, he worked as a vigilante taking down organised crime in Metropolis' Suicide Slum.

As well as details on Jefferson, the publication also divulged descriptions of the supporting characters aka the titular hero's family too. Check them out below...

"JENNIFER: Female. African-American, LEGAL 18 to play 16. JEFFERSON's younger daughter. JENNIFER is a scholar athlete; beautiful with a lean, athletic runner's build. She is the entitled feminist of the Pierce family. Independent and outspoken with a wild streak. SERIES REGULAR, ASP. "ANISSA: Female. African-American, to play 22. JEFFERSON's elder daughter. Beautiful, quick-witted and intelligent; intense and passionate. ANISSA has a great respect for her father. ANISSA balances the demands of medical school with her duties as a part time teacher at JEFFERSON's school. SERIES REGULAR, ASP. "LYNN: Female, African-American, mid 30s to 50. Exudes confidence and intelligence. Beautiful, but not to be trifled with. Can exhibit both great emotional depth as well as a flirtatious, mischievous side. SERIES REGULAR, ASP."

It's worth noting that both Anissa and Jennifer have their own superhero aliases in the comics; Thunder and Lightning respectively. However, it's yet to be confirmed as to whether the show will outwardly address that. It's likely though as The CW are understandably gearing up for the programme to find an audience...

According to Den of Geek, if the pilot is successful and a full season goes ahead, the network will look into staggering its existing shows "throughout the year, rather than scheduling five separate nights of superhero programming." Currently in the US, Supergirl is on on Monday nights, with The Flash on on every Tuesday. Meanwhile, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow both air on Thursdays.